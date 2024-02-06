Layer 2 startup LightLink secures $4.5 million in seed round led by T&B Media Global and MQDC

Layer 2 startup LightLink has secured $4.5 million of seed funding in a round led by Thai media company T&B Media Global and real estate developer MQDC .

LightLink's technology will help support a "multiverse project" called Translucia that "blends the virtual and physical worlds" and is backed by $300 million in funding from T&B Media Global MQDC, according to a statement.

"This collaboration is an ideal alignment, driven by our mutual goal to establish an interconnected, user-friendly digital world that shares happiness to the world," said Translucia founder and CEO of T&B Media Global Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp.

Other investors in the seed round included JellyC, Aweh Ventures, Blue7 and B3V, according to the statement.

Tuesday's announcement follows LightLink's recent partnership with Animoca Brands. LightLink is an "Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain that enables dApps and enterprises to offer users instant, gasless transactions," according to the announcement.

LightLink ranks in top 10 among rollups

Pellar Technologies, which has built "over 50 blockchain projects for major enterprise-level businesses in the APAC region since 2017," is responsible for developing LightLink. The startup "ranks in the top 10 in transaction volumes among rollups" and "has surpassed 215,000 unique wallet addresses operating on-chain."

"The funding we've received enhances our focus on making blockchain as intuitive as traditional web platforms, with an emphasis on gasless transactions," Roy Hui, co-founder and CEO of LightLink, said in a statement.