OKX launches exchange services and crypto wallet in Argentina

Crypto exchange OKX has launched its crypto exchange services and digital wallet platform in Argentina. 

Users in Argentina can access OKX's non-custodial web3 wallet for DeFi activity, NFTs and dApp usage, according to statement. Argentinian users can also access the firm's peer-to-peer trading platform, OKX P2P, which will let verified regional customers enact trades with Spanish-language support and local payment options. 

"We're pleased to officially launch our latest expansion of our world-class crypto exchange and web3 wallet in one of Latin America's most vibrant crypto markets," OKX President Hong Fang said in the statement. "The immense promise of crypto and blockchain is expanding across Latin America, and Argentina represents a crucial launch pad for our regional growth strategy."

South Korean troubles

While the expansion in Argentina bolsters OKX's global reach, the firm faces potential trouble elsewhere in the world. The Block previously reported that South Korean authorities are investigating OKX for allegedly promoting its token trading platform Jumpstart without the right registration. 


