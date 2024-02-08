Deribit launching linear options for SOL, XRP and MATIC

Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Deribit has announced that it will be offering linear options for Solana ( SOL +7.72% ), XRP +2.24% , and Polygon ( MATIC +3.68% ).

"Based on demand from our clients, we chose to expand our offerings with some key altcoins; SOL, MATIC, and XRP," Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Luuk Strijers said in an email to The Block.

Strijers added that introducing USDC-based altcoin options is a natural progression for the derivatives trading platform. "There is now over 85% of open interest for bitcoin and ethereum options on Deribit," he noted.

Deribit exchange activity increases

In January, Deribit experienced a substantial surge in activity, achieving its highest turnover since May 2021 — totaling $83.3 billion.

Additionally, in January, the exchange reported the highest-ever number of corporate accounts engaging in trading within a single month.

Deribit also observed the highest number of unique retail participants actively trading since December 2021 — indicating a notable increase in retail involvement in the platform's offerings.