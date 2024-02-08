Former Consensys product lead Ben Edgington joins OP Labs

Former Consensys product lead Ben Edgington has joined Layer 2 developer OP Labs as its lead technical program manager.

“As Lead Technical Program(me) Manager at OP Labs I will, ‘grow and manage the core development program, working with engineering, product, and governance teams towards the success and decentralization of the [Optimism] Collective,” Edgington said.

OP Labs is the core contributor to Optimism — an ecosystem of Ethereum Layer 2 chains that utilize optimistic rollups to bring down transaction costs for dapps. The ecosystem is governed by its DAO known as the Optimism Collective.

From ConsenSys to OP Labs

The move follows the Edgington's departure from Ethereum development firm Consensys last month. “After 6.3 fabulous years, I have left Consensys. I won't be going far, however. I am #crypto4lyfe,” Edgington said at the time.

After joining ConsenSys in 2017, Edgington shortly moved on to work on Ethereum-based software products. He started developing what would become Teku (originally called Artemis), a widely used staking client software for Ethereum.