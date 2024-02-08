Herodotus, StarkWare unveil 'Cairo verifier' to scale Layer 3s on Starknet

Starknet contributors Herodotus and StarkWare have unveiled what’s known as the Cairo Verifier, a system to verify cryptographic proofs on the Layer 2 itself as opposed to the Ethereum mainnet.

Cairo Verifier will let developers implement verifiable computations using STARK — a type of proof developed by Starkware — on Starknet Layer 2 so that apps running on Layer 3s can use them for security.

Furthermore, it aims to address key challenges such as high verification costs and latency issues that may normally constrain the deployment of Layer 3 applications on Starknet.

This, according to the developers, opens the door to further expand Layer 3 application-specific blockchains on Starknet.

How does it work?

Currently, the verification process on Starknet involves the ‘SHARP’ prover and verifier, which submits cryptographic proofs to L1 Ethereum. These proofs are then verified on L1, ensuring the security of Starknet-based dapps.

The Cairo verifier extends the security of STARKs to Layer 3s, enabling the verification of proofs on Starknet and is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

“We have a working prototype of the Cairo Verifier, with an expected launch in the coming weeks,” said Herodotus co-founder Kacper Koziol.

Starknet contributors are working on creating a network of Layer 3 application-specific blockchains, each tailored to specific needs. These dedicated blockchains offer the flexibility to customize elements like hash functions and consensus mechanisms.