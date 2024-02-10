Kraken, ETF issuers, and other crypto giants pass on Super Bowl ads: Fox Business

Companies • February 10, 2024, 3:58PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Most major companies in crypto are again expected to abstain from advertising during the big game tomorrow, marking the second year of silence since 2022’s blockbuster year for crypto ads. 
  • Bitcoin ETF providers BlackRock and Grayscale will not be advertising as the ETFs were approved after commercial slots were already sold out, according to Fox Business. 

In 2022, Coinbase reportedly spent $14 million on a 60-second ad of a QR code moving around the screen. Yet after a year of no Super Bowl crypto ads, it's currently unclear whether the country's largest exchange plans to advertise at the Super Bowl on Sunday, one of the biggest marketing opportunities in the country. 

Many other major crypto companies have already confirmed that they're passing on ads for the big game, including Kraken, the country's second-largest exchange, according to Fox Business. Bitcoin Spot ETF issuers, including BlackRock and Grayscale, are not expected to advertising during the game either, as Super Bowl ad slots sold out in November, well before the approval of the spot ETFs last month. 

It's a dramatic reversal from 2022's crypto-heavy advertising, though not a shocking one in the aftermath of FTX's collapse; some celebrities who once advertised for the exchange, including football legend Tom Brady and comedian Larry David, who starred in the company's 2022 Super Bowl ad, found themselves subject to a class-action lawsuit accusing them of profiting improperly from FTX. 

Some Web3 companies are managing to promote their products in other ways, as well. Dapper Labs, the team behind NFL All Day, has promoted Super Bowl-related NFT drops featuring retired legends and multi-time Super Bowl champions Joe Montana and John Elway alongside the NFL playoffs leading up to the Super Bowl. 

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

The Super Bowl airs tomorrow and will be played between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas, beginning at 3:30 pm local time. 

 


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Zack Abrams is a writer and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. Before coming to The Block, he was the Head Writer at Coinage, a Web3 media outlet covering the biggest stories in Web3. The story he co-reported on Do Kwon won a 2022 Best in Business Journalism award from SABEW. Other projects included a deep dive into SBF's defense based on exclusive documents and unveiling the identity of the hacker behind one of 2023's biggest crypto hacks — so far. He can be reached via X @zackdabrams or email, [email protected].

More by Zack Abrams