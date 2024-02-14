Bitcoin spot ETF net inflows now total over $4 billion since launch, Coinshares analyst says

Net inflows into newly approved U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs have reached a total of $4 billion as of Tuesday, according CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill. "Yesterday saw the largest net inflows of $651 million since the launch day on January 11," Butterfill posted on X.com.

Spot bitcoin ETFs began trading on Jan. 11, 2024, when 11 funds were approved from Bitwise, Grayscale, Hashdex, BlackRock, Valkyrie, BZX, Invesco, VanEck, WisdomTree, Fidelity and Franklin.

Tuesday's CoinShares report added that net flow into U.S. spot bitcoin ETF products have now exceeded that of bitcoin supply issuance in their first month of activity.

"Now less than three months away, bitcoin's quadrennial halving will decrease its annual inflation rate to 1%. If sustained, the current daily average net flow into U.S. ETFs would be 4.6 times bitcoin's average daily issuance after the halving," the report added.

BlackRock's IBIT fund takes highest daily inflow

According to SoSo Value data, the spot bitcoin ETF with the highest single-day net inflow was BlackRock's IBIT fund, with a single-day net inflow of $493 million reported on Tuesday. This accounted for 70% of the total daily inflow into all funds.

Grayscale’s converted GBTC fund experienced a net outflow of $72.83 million on Tuesday. The other ETFs experienced a total net inflow of $704 million on the same day.