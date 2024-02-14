Bitcoin spot ETF net inflows now total over $4 billion since launch, Coinshares analyst says

Markets • February 14, 2024, 10:10AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Net inflows into spot bitcoin ETFs have reached over $4 billion since their launch, according to CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill.

Net inflows into newly approved U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs have reached a total of $4 billion as of Tuesday, according CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill.

"Yesterday saw the largest net inflows of $651 million since the launch day on January 11," Butterfill posted on X.com.

Spot bitcoin ETFs began trading on Jan. 11, 2024, when 11 funds were approved from Bitwise, Grayscale, Hashdex, BlackRock, Valkyrie, BZX, Invesco, VanEck, WisdomTree, Fidelity and Franklin.

Spot bitcoin ETF fund flows sine January 11. Image: CoinShares.

Tuesday's CoinShares report added that net flow into U.S. spot bitcoin ETF products have now exceeded that of bitcoin supply issuance in their first month of activity.

"Now less than three months away, bitcoin's quadrennial halving will decrease its annual inflation rate to 1%. If sustained, the current daily average net flow into U.S. ETFs would be 4.6 times bitcoin's average daily issuance after the halving," the report added.

BlackRock's IBIT fund takes highest daily inflow

According to SoSo Value data, the spot bitcoin ETF with the highest single-day net inflow was BlackRock's IBIT fund, with a single-day net inflow of $493 million reported on Tuesday. This accounted for 70% of the total daily inflow into all funds.

Grayscale’s converted GBTC fund experienced a net outflow of $72.83 million on Tuesday. The other ETFs experienced a total net inflow of $704 million on the same day.

Spot bitcoin ETF flows from Tuesday, February 13. Image: SoSoValue.


About Author

Brian McGleenon is a UK-based markets reporter for The Block. He has worked as a financial journalist and producer for multiple news outlets over the years, such as Fuji Television, The Independent, Yahoo Finance, The Evening Standard, and The Daily Express. Brian is also a screenwriter and producer with one feature film produced and one in development with Northern Ireland Screen. Apart from web3 and cryptocurrency developments, he is also interested in geopolitics, environmental issues, artificial intelligence, and longevity research. Get in touch via email [email protected].

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Nathan Crooks at
[email protected]

