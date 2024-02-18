Worldcoin price sets all-time high on back of Sora AI launch, up 100% in a week

The price of worldcoin has set a new all-time high on the back of the launch of OpenAI's Sora AI model.

Worldcoin has rallied strongly over the last week, doubling in price on the way to its current value of $5.36, according to The Block's Price Page. It now has a roughly $700 million market cap.

Worldcoin is backed by Tools of Humanity, a company with Sam Altman as a co-founder and Chairman. Altman is also the CEO of OpenAI, which launched Sora, an AI model that lets users turn text into video, on Feb. 16.

The token has reacted to news related to OpenAI in the past. In November 2023, the token price dipped when Altman was temporarily ousted from the artificial intelligence company.

Other AI tokens have also been boosted over the last few days. CoinGecko's list of AI tokens is up 25% overall over the last week, with a range of tokens seeing triple digit growth.

The wider market has risen slowly over the last week too, with The GMCI 30 Index up from 104 to 112.