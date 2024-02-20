MetaMask integrates Blockaid security alerts for wallet users across multiple chains

Security • February 20, 2024, 9:01AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • MetaMask has integrated Blockaid-powered security alerts by default across multiple chains.
  • Security alerts are available on Ethereum and networks like Linea, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism and Avalanche.

Crypto wallet app MetaMask has enabled, by-default, integration of security alerts — powered by security firm Blockaid — for its extension and mobile app users across multiple chains.

Today's release, following a beta phase, aims to ensure that users of the self-custodial wallet automatically receive alerts about potentially malicious transactions.

These security alerts were integrated by default on Ethereum (via extension) in January 2024 and are now available for mobile and extension on the following networks: Linea, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism and Avalanche.

The move mirrors existing security and transaction simulation products within wallets like Rabby or browser extensions like Wallet Guard, Blocksec's Metadock, Scam Sniffer, PeckShield's Aegis, and others.

In 2024, MetaMask estimates that the security alerts will prevent hundreds of millions worth of dollar assets from being stolen.

“This is a crucial step towards ensuring that MetaMask remains at the forefront of secure, self-custodial crypto wallets for both new and experienced users,” said MetaMask cofounder Dan Finlay.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Efforts against crypto hacks

Security in crypto remains a key barrier to broader adoption. Globally, crypto users had $1.7 billion stolen, hacked, or phished in 2023. MetaMask wants to leverage Blockaid alerts to tackle security threats.

Founded in 2022, Blockaid offers a suite of tools that simulates transactions before execution — safeguarding integrated wallets and dApps like MetaMask, OpenSea, Zerion, and Rainbow from phishing incidents and hacks. Last year, the firm raised $33 million from Ribbit, Variant, Sequoia, and others.

MetaMask remains the most widely used crypto wallet app. Its monthly active users have grown more than 50% between September 2023 and January 2024, climbing from 19 million four months ago to over 30 million, according to data provided by the firm. This growth nearly matches the peak figures seen during the bull market in 2022.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Vishal Chawla is The Block’s crypto ecosystems editor and has spent over six years covering tech protocols, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Vishal likes to delve deep into blockchain intricacies to ensure readers are well-informed about the continuously evolving crypto landscape. He is also a staunch advocate for rigorous security practices in the space. Before joining The Block, Vishal held positions at IDG ComputerWorld, CIO, and Crypto Briefing. He can be reached on Twitter at @vishal4c and via email at [email protected]

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Adam James at
[email protected]

More by Vishal Chawla