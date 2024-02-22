<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A U.S. bankruptcy judge approved crypto exchange FTX's move to sell its stake in AI startup Anthropic during a hearing on Thursday. Doing so will help the collapsed exchange's creditors get closer to being made whole. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Judge John Dorsey of the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware approved the motion to sell after hearing from creditors on whether or not the sale process should be approved. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Earlier this month, FTX filed for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275898/ftx-seeks-permission-to-speedily-sell-8-stake-in-anthropic"><span class="s2">permission</span></a> to sell its nearly 8 percent stake in Anthropic, into which its jailed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had invested $500 million in 2021.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">The judge heard some opposition from David Adler, claiming to represent some of FTX's creditors over concerns that their rights are preserved. This issue was later resolved by tweaking the order to include language about creditors' rights.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">"We're selling the Anthropic shares as we are selling everything and putting the money in the bank, " said Andrew Dietderich, a lawyer representing FTX, during the hearing. "There is no difference I would think between Mr. Adler's clients' entitlement as such exists to the proceeds and the disposition of Anthropic and the disposition of any other property interested in the estate, all of which are going into blended unsegregated accounts." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Judge Dorsey ultimately said the proposed order was "appropriate."</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s3">The value behind Anthropic</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s3">Anthropic's latest reported valuation was as high as <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2023/12/21/openai-rival-anthropic-in-talks-to-raise-750-million-funding-round.html"><span class="s4">$18 billion</span></a> in December 2023, which would give FTX's stake a value of around $1.4 billion. The value of the Anthropic shares has proved to be a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/254667/anthropics-new-raise-could-mean-full-payout-for-ftx-creditors-lawyer"><span class="s4">considerable hope</span></a> for victims of the FTX collapse, and FTX anticipates that the company has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275405/bankrupt-ftx-wont-be-restarting-but-former-customers-will-get-money-back-in-full"><span class="s4">enough funds</span></a> to pay all customer and creditor claims in full. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s3">FTX previously said it planned to work with Anthropic to sell the shares, arguing that a sale was "good and sound business," while noting that the value of the shares had changed significantly. FTX also filed to speed up the approval process to sell the Anthropic stake. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">"In addition, the market for equities of early-stage technology companies, especially those focused on artificial intelligence, can be volatile, and the value of the Anthropic Shares has changed significantly since the Petition Date," FTX said in its filing earlier this month. "The Debtors may face stringent time constraints in order to capitalize when the value of and demand for the Anthropic Shares is high such that filing individual motions with the associated notice period would not be practicable."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>