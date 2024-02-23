<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Representatives from the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament reached a consensus on the location for the headquarters of the new European authority for anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing on Thursday, determining that AMLA, the organization, will be based in Frankfurt, Germany.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">AMLA — which will oversee the crypto sector — is slated to have more than 400 staff members and begin operations in the middle of next year, according to</span> <a href="https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2024/02/22/frankfurt-to-host-the-eus-new-anti-money-laundering-authority-amla/#:~:text=AMLA%20will%20be%20based%20in,to%20impose%20sanctions%20and%20measures."><span style="font-weight: 400;">a press release</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> published yesterday that labels the organization "the centerpiece of the reform of the EU's anti-money laundering framework."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, Mairead McGuinness, European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union</span> <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2024/02/22/frankfurt-to-host-new-eu-money-laundering-watchdog-tasked-with-monitoring-crypto/?utm_medium=social&amp;utm_source=twitter&amp;utm_campaign=coindesk_main&amp;utm_term=organic&amp;utm_content=editorial"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in a press conference that the authority is "ready to go" with its work as early as Friday morning.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"We're mitigating risks linked to large sums of money with an EU-wide limit of 10,000 euros for cash payments," McGuinness explained, adding: "At the same time, we're addressing risks posed by crypto and the anonymity it enables."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The selection of AMLA’s base location follows last year’s revision of the EU’s “transfer of funds rules” to allow for crypto-transaction tracing. The bloc also recently passed its high-profile</span> <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238100/afme-defi-mica-exclusion"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>