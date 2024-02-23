<p>The social media platform Farcaster has shipped support for Solana, incorporating the blockchain’s addresses for verifying users.</p>\r\n<p>It enables Warpcast, a client of Farcaster, to link users’ Solana addresses through wallets compatible with the platform. Phantom, the most widely used wallet for Solana, confirmed this integration.</p>\r\n<p>This new feature is <a href="https://twitter.com/dwr/status/1760817276671209848?s=61&amp;t=_DR1nDCj2XyniqA5BUYyhw">now operational</a>, according to Farcaster's founder Dan Romero.</p>\r\n<p>Farcaster has gained traction within the crypto community, emerging as a favored platform over competitors like Lens.</p>\r\n<p>Launched last year, Farcaster experienced a big boost in user activity in January, reaching <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275971/farcaster-daily-active-users-surge-frames-launch">record daily active users</a> shortly after Frames were introduced. These mini-applications offer functionalities, including interactions with non-fungible and fungible tokens.</p>\r\n<p>Since the beginning of January, Farcaster has allowed users to mint free NFT collections and memecoins directly on the platform. This feature has prompted a shift among crypto enthusiasts from established social networks like Twitter and Discord to Farcaster.</p>\r\n<p>This Solana integration not only enables access for its users but also introduces Frames, which can interact directly with users who have signed up with a Solana wallet.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>