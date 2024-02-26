<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The head of South Korea’s financial watchdog is set to meet the United States Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler in May this year to discuss classifying non-fungible tokens and approving spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds, according to a local media report.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">South Korea currently does not classify NFTs as “virtual assets,” as the government viewed its influence on the financial markets as minimal compared to that of cryptocurrencies, South Korean news outlet </span><a href="https://m.edaily.co.kr/amp/read?newsId=03093046638794456&amp;mediaCodeNo=257"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Edaily</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> reported.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Governor Lee Bok-hyun of the Financial Supervisory Service is reportedly planning to discuss with Gensler whether NFTs should be legally classified as a virtual asset, as speculative behavior surrounding NFTs has risen alongside the value of major cryptocurrencies.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Classifying NFTs as virtual assets may grant local financial regulators jurisdiction over such tokens, whose issuers and distributors will likely face strict regulatory requirements that were applied to local crypto service providers. When the country’s first set of requirements for cryptocurrency exchanges went live in September 2021, 34 exchanges — accounting for over half of local crypto trading platforms — closed down due to the inability to meet requirements.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gensler and Governor Lee are also set to discuss the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs in South Korea, according to Edaily. The country </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272208/south-koreas-samsung-securities-mirae-asset-suspend-foreign-spot-bitcoin-etfs-amid-regulatory-warning"><span style="font-weight: 400;">restricts</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> local institutions from launching crypto-related products and barred companies from brokering overseas-based spot bitcoin ETFs.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, both South Korea’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277996/south-koreas-ruling-party-spot-bitcoin-etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">ruling</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278170/south-korea-opposition-bitcoin-etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">opposition</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> political parties have announced that they plan to pledge the launch of local spot bitcoin ETFs ahead of the general election on April 10, boosting anticipation among local investors.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, South Korea’s first half of its </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276396/south-korea-to-enforce-tougher-crypto-law-with-potential-life-sentence"><span style="font-weight: 400;">regulatory framework</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> focused on protecting crypto investors is expected to go into effect in July. The second half, centered around standardizing crypto token issuance and information disclosure, is currently under development. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>