<p>Ethereum liquid staking protocol Lido reached $30.56 billion in total value locked in Feb. 26, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.</p>
<p>Lido has seen increased adoption and steadily rising TVL since around <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243513/lido-july-2023-tvl-adoption">July 2022</a>. Lido's last major peak in TVL was $20.83 billion on April 5, 2022, a month before the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/146444/terra-luna-and-ust-how-we-got-here">collapse</a> of the Terra USD stablecoin ecosystem.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/total-value-locked-tvl/value-locked-in-liquid-staking/embed" title="Value Locked in Liquid Staking" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>TVL describes the amount of capital invested in, or "locked," inside a decentralized finance protocol, and it's a key indicator for the popularity of that protocol. Lido has a vast lead in the total value locked of liquid staking protocols, with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232862/ethereum-liquid-staking-protocol-rocket-pool-deploys-on-zksync-era">Rocket Pool</a> next in line at $3.8 billion in TVL.</p>
<p>Lido's high TVL makes it the biggest validator on the proof-of-stake blockchain Ethereum, controlling <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/253734/vitalik-buterin-contemplates-ethereum-staking-changes-in-blog-post">32%</a> of staked ether. While Lido is a single protocol, it works with <a href="https://www.rated.network/o/Lido?network=mainnet&amp;timeWindow=1d&amp;viewBy=operator&amp;page=1&amp;idType=pool">36 entities</a> to run the nodes and manage the block production process.</p>