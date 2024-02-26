<p>Decentralized stablecoin protocol Frax Finance is considering turning back on its rewards for token stakers within the next two weeks. </p>\r\n<p>The move comes on the heels of Uniswap's proposal to reward UNI holders with rewards. However, while Uniswap would implement the rewards for the first time, Frax Finance would be reversing a prior decision to stop the rewards, Frax founder Sam Kazemian told The Block. </p>\r\n<p>"Yes, they did vote before to stop the rev (revenue) share. But now we feel it is the right time to turn on the huge switch. It will be a ton of revenue," Kazemian said, adding that the implementation would occur within 10 days. </p>\r\n<h2>Connection to Uniswap</h2>\r\n<p>On Feb. 24, Frax <a href="https://twitter.com/fraxfinance/status/1761102567667548277">asked</a> on social media platform X, "Should veFXS holders vote to distribute Frax Protocol revenue back to veFXS stakers again? Frax Finance makes eight figures of annual revenue and growing, mostly being conserved in the treasury now. Time to turn it back on?"</p>\r\n<p>Just the day before, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278840/uniswap-foundation-proposal-suggests-turning-on-rewards-for-uni-token-holders">Uniswap proposed</a> giving its users rewards for staking its native token UNI to incentivize active and thoughtful delegation. Frax would follow Uniswap's decision, but it would up to the community to ultimately decide the move, Kazemian told <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/business/2024/02/26/frax-finance-mulls-uniswap-like-reward-mechanism-for-token-stakers/?utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=rss&amp;utm_campaign=headlines">CoinDesk</a>. </p>\r\n<p>Frax Finance develops decentralized USD-pegged stablecoin <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248395/frax-frax-usd">FRAX</a>. The Frax Protocol is governed by its native token FXS, which users can stake to earn <a href="https://docs.frax.finance/vefxs/vefxs">veFXS</a>, a non-liquid token. Frax Finance turned off staking rewards for veFXS holders in 2022.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>