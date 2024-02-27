<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-ywtji-79elbk h-full">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-ywtji-1n7m0yu">\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-testid="conversation-turn-2">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="df59899a-020d-4969-aa6c-7713b3c33b11">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light"> </div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div class="mt-1 flex justify-start gap-3 empty:hidden">\r\n<div class="text-gray-400 flex self-end lg:self-center justify-center lg:justify-start mt-0 -ml-1 h-7 visible">\r\n<div class="flex">HTX’s Hong Kong entity has withdrawn its application to operate as a “virtual asset trading platform,” offering retail trading services, the local regulator’s website showed.</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div class="w-full pt-2 md:pt-0 dark:border-white/20 md:border-transparent md:dark:border-transparent md:w-[calc(100%-.5rem)]">\r\n<form class="stretch mx-2 flex flex-row gap-3 last:mb-2 md:mx-4 md:last:mb-6 lg:mx-auto lg:max-w-2xl xl:max-w-3xl">\r\n<div class="relative flex h-full flex-1 flex-col">\r\n<div> </div>\r\n<div class="flex w-full items-center">HBGL Hong Kong Limited, also known as Huobi HK, initially submitted the exchange license application last week only to withdraw three days later on Feb. 23, the South China Morning Post <a href="https://www.scmp.com/tech/tech-trends/article/3253280/htx-formerly-huobi-withdraws-hong-kong-crypto-licence-application-three-days-after-submission">reported</a>, citing the Securities and Futures Commission’s <a href="https://www.sfc.hk/en/Welcome-to-the-Fintech-Contact-Point/Virtual-assets/Virtual-asset-trading-platforms-operators/Lists-of-virtual-asset-trading-platforms">list</a> of license applicants.</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</form>\r\n</div>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A spokesperson for HTX said that Huobi HK operates independently from HTX. Huobi HK did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Hong Kong SFC stipulates that crypto trading platforms that fail to submit their license applications by Feb. 29 will need to close down their businesses in Hong Kong by May 31.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Unlike its neighboring Chinese mainland’s broader crackdown on crypto trading and mining, Hong Kong </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277767/hong-kong-crypto-etf-reach-peak-performances"><span style="font-weight: 400;">rolled out the welcome mat for crypto firms</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last year. In June 2023, Hong Kong officially started its crypto licensing regime for virtual asset trading platforms, allowing licensed exchanges to offer retail trading services. Hong Kong has granted licenses to two platforms — HashKey and OSL.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Many global exchanges have applied for such retail trading licenses. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The financial regulator is officially reviewing applications from 19 crypto firms, including OKX, Bybit, Bullish and Crypto.com, according to its website. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">HKVAEX, a crypto platform </span><a href="https://www.scmp.com/tech/big-tech/article/3239020/binance-behind-hong-kong-crypto-exchange-hkvaex-which-seeking-licence-city-sources-say"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> linked to Binance, applied for the same license on Jan. 4, according to the SFC’s list of applicants.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. 