<p>U.S.-based hedge fund Pantera Capital revealed today its investment in the decentralized lending protocol Morpho. The firm did not reveal the amount of the investment.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Morpho set out to develop a more robust, user-controlled risk assessment platform with a unique lending pooling and matching system,” Pantera said in the </span><a href="https://panteracapital.com/blog-investing-in-morpho/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announcement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Morpho previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/157089/a16z-and-variant-lead-18-million-round-into-defi-lending-protocol-morpho">raised $18 million</a> in a round led by Andreessen Horowitz and Variant via a native token sale in July 2022.</span></p>\r\n<p>The protocol allows various protocols and apps to be built on top of its base layer, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/255639/morpho-blue-seeks-to-upend-decentralized-lending-by-removing-dao-bottlenecks">Morpho Blue</a>, which externalizes risk management and allows institutions to integrate it into their own risk and compliance management systems.</p>\r\n<p>End users on Morpho’s lending and borrowing protocol are able to choose risk assessors, while other DeFi protocols employ third parties to manage risks, the release noted. Morpho has over <a href="https://defillama.com/protocol/morpho">$970 million</a> in total value locked.</p>\r\n<p>New York-based research firm Gauntlet <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279275/gauntlet-to-manage-lending-vaults-on-morpho-protocol">announced</a> yesterday that it will work on designing and managing risk for Morpho’s lending vaults.</p>\r\n<p>Pantera did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for further details on the investment.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>