<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The defense team of Sam Bankman-Fried</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">, former CEO of fallen crypto exchange FTX, requested a U.S. court to consider a sentence in the range of 63 to 78 months, according to a Tuesday court filing. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"An appropriate method of arriving at a just sentence would be to consider the Adjusted Offense Level (Subtotal) of 56, reduced by 30 levels based on zero loss, which yields an advisory Guidelines range of 63-78 months," the court </span><a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysd.590939/gov.uscourts.nysd.590939.407.0.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filing</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> said.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bankman-Fried's defense team called the pre-sentence report's suggested sentence of 100 years "grotesque" and objected to several elements of the PSR, such as how $10 billion is not a reasonable estimate for the amount lost in the bankruptcy. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The court filing also highlighted Bankman-Fried's upbringing, morality, attention to philanthropy and how his conduct was "never motivated by greed or status."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"A sentence of decades-long duration would end Sam's ability to lead a meaningful life and contribute to the neediest in society," the filing said.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried was found guilty by a New York jury last year for defrauding investors of FTX and Alameda Research in what prosecutors called "one of the biggest financial frauds in U.S. history." </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. court is expected to sentence Bankman-Fried next month.</span></p>