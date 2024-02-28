<p>Backpack, a crypto exchange founded by former FTX and Alameda Research employees, raised $17 million in Series A funding. </p>\r\n<p>The web3-focused venture firm Placeholder VC led the round, which also had participation from Hashed, Robot Ventures, Amber Group, Wintermute and Selini. </p>\r\n<p>The fresh financing brings Backpack's total valuation to $120 million, the firm told <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-02-28/ftx-alameda-alum-raise-17-million-for-crypto-exchange-backpack?srnd=homepage-americas">Bloomberg</a>. </p>\r\n<p>Backpack operates a crypto exchange, not available in the U.S., as well as a digital wallet platform and NFT collection called Mad Lads. The firm was co-founded by Armani Ferrante, an early employee at the bankrupt crypto trading firm Alameda Research, and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/262701/former-ftx-general-counsel-who-testified-against-sbf-to-lead-new-exchange-backpack-wsj">Can Sun</a>, prior general counsel to FTX who testified in the trial against the exchange's founder <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/261240/sam-bankman-fried-convicted-on-all-counts-report">Sam Bankman-Fried</a>. </p>\r\n<p>Backpack is based in Dubai, where it launched its exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/260114/backpack-launching-cryptocurrency-exchange-with-dubai-license">after obtaining a virtual asset service provider (VASP)</a> license from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority in October 2023. </p>\r\n<p>Mad Lads has a floor price of <a href="https://magiceden.io/marketplace/mad_lads">185 SOL</a>, worth around $20,700, according to the Solana NFT platform Magic Eden. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>