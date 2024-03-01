Introducing GMCI Indices: Track the crypto market with confidence.
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
Live
BTCUSD
$61,997.73 1.09%
ETHUSD
$3,417.01 2.06%
LTCUSD
$84.87 3.68%
SOLUSD
$134.96 -3.67%