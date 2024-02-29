<p>The Australian Securities and Investments Commission secured travel restraint orders against Liang Guo (also known as Allan Guo), the former director of defunct Blockchain Global Limited.</p>\r\n<p>Australia’s federal court <a href="https://www.judgments.fedcourt.gov.au/judgments/Judgments/fca/single/2024/2024fca0125">ordered</a>, among other things, that Guo may not leave or attempt to leave the country until Aug. 20, 2024, according to an announcement from ASIC yesterday.</p>\r\n<p>The orders followed a hearing on Feb. 20, 2024, and come amid <a href="https://asic.gov.au/about-asic/news-centre/find-a-media-release/2024-releases/24-030mr-asic-secures-interim-travel-restraint-orders-against-former-blockchain-global-director/">concerns</a> from ASIC that Guo may leave the country. Guo did not attend the hearing.</p>\r\n<p>Guo is currently under investigation by ASIC — as are former Blockchain Global directors Samuel Xue Lee and Zijang (Ryan) Xu — following the collapse of a Blockchain Global-operated crypto exchange called ACX Exchange.</p>\r\n<p>Blockchain Global operated ACX Exchange from roughly January 2016 until December 2019. Liquidators, after being assigned to Blockchain Global on Feb. 11, 2022, filed a detailed report outlining potential breaches of Australia’s Corporations Act 2001 on Nov. 1, 2023.</p>\r\n<p>The next court date is currently slated for March 12, 2024.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>