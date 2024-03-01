<p>Multiple cryptocurrency exchanges reported daily records after a banner end to February.</p>\r\n<p>Deribit experienced multiple trading-related records on its platform yesterday, with the crypto options and futures exchange seeing open interest pass an all-time-high $29 billion. Platform client assets reached a record $4 billion, while the exchange's 24-hour trading volume hit $12.4 billion — another all-time high.</p>\r\n<p>"Note to ourselves: Stay humble," the Deribit <a href="https://twitter.com/DeribitExchange/status/1763248502941872291">wrote</a> on X.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, Coinbase Institutional's official X account <a href="https://twitter.com/CoinbaseInsto/status/1763342323776135452">noted</a> that its U.S.-regulated futures exchange witnessed a single-day record amount of unique users on Feb. 29 — more than 850, specifically — which contributed to the platform's second-best-ever day of approximately $380 million notional volume traded in bitcoin and ether contracts.</p>\r\n<p>"Coinbase Derivatives is committed to fostering a fair, transparent, trusted and efficient marketplace for a diverse set of participants," it <a href="https://twitter.com/CoinbaseInsto/status/1763342325219025257">wrote</a> on X, adding: "Stay tuned as we build more products and better infrastructure to meet this growing demand."</p>\r\n<p>Greeks.live also <a href="https://twitter.com/GreeksLive/status/1763180351483195738">reported</a> a record daily volume through its platform — $620 million in options volume.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/spot/total-exchange-volume-daily/embed" title="Daily Exchange Volume (7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Fervor in the crypto markets is primarily being driven by demand for the newly launched bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. Coupled with the decreasing supply of bitcoin, "you could have an upward spiral that goes for a little while," Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279930/upward-spiral-for-bitcoin-due-to-huge-etf-volumes-and-low-supply-predicts-analyst">explained</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Balchunas' comments come after U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279798/spot-bitcoin-etfs-record-net-inflows-blackrock-ibit">generated</a> a record net inflow of $673.4 million on Wednesday, surpassing the previous high of $655.2 million set on their Jan. 11 launch day.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>