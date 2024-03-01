<div dir="auto">\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">Open interest for b<span data-v-02bbd79b="">itcoin f</span>utures on centralized exchanges has hit an all-time high, according to Coinglass <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/BitcoinOpenInterest">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">The surge in open interest has surpassed November 2021 levels, when <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279785/bitcoin-closes-in-on-posting-the-biggest-monthly-candle-in-its-history">bitcoin</a> reached its all-time high of over $68,000. It also highlights increased trading activity around the largest cryptocurrency.</p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">According to <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/BitcoinOpenInterest" data-v-02bbd79b="">CoinGlass</a>, the aggregated open interest for bitcoin futures reached over $26 billion on Friday, higher than the final quarter of of 2021, when open interest peaked at $24 billion.</p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">Since the start of 2024, open interest in bitcoin futures has increased, aligning with the digital asset's price rally to a recent high of over $64,000, reached earlier this week .</p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">Open interest, a measure of the total value of all outstanding bitcoin futures contracts across exchanges, is an indicator of increased market activity and trader sentiment around a particular asset.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\r\n<div id="attachment_280180"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1210px;"><img class="has-caption size-large wp-image-280180" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/bitcoin-open-interest-all-time-high-friday-March-1200x381.png" alt="" width="1200" height="381" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Bitcoin futures open interest reached an all-time high on Friday March 1. Image: Coinglass.</span></p></div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div dir="auto"> </div>\r\n<div dir="auto">This surge in open interest is corroborated by <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/futures/aggregated-open-interest-of-bitcoin-futures-daily">The Block's Data Dashboard,</a> which shows bitcoin futures open interest on exchanges such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277243/binance-founder-cz-criminal-sentencing-pushed-back-april">Binance</a>, OKX, Deribit and others has reached a high of over $21 billion.</div>\r\n<div dir="auto"> </div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/futures/aggregated-open-interest-of-bitcoin-futures-daily/embed" title="Aggregated Open Interest of Bitcoin Futures" width="100%"></iframe></div>\r\n<h2 dir="auto">Uptick in retail-focused activity</h2>\r\n<div dir="auto">Friday's QCP Capital market update said that retail-focused exchanges like Binance were leading the price action with bitcoin perpetual futures over the past week, which were trading at $70 to $80 premiums to the spot price. "Bitcoin's recently rally to over the $64,000 mark has also been driven by a frenzy of speculative retail buying," the report added.</div>\r\n<div dir="auto"> </div>\r\n<div dir="auto">According to Coinbase's Weekly Market Report, the open-interest weighted average funding rate reached 109% annualized on February 28, a level not seen since April 2021, according to <a class="cds-link cds-link-l17zyfmx" href="https://studio.glassnode.com/metrics?a=BTC&amp;m=derivatives.FuturesFundingRatePerpetualV2&amp;resolution=1h&amp;s=1609258234&amp;u=1709244000&amp;zoom=" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><span class="cds-typographyResets-t1xhpuq2 cds-textInherit-t1yzihzw cds-primary-piuvss6 cds-transition-txjiwsi cds-start-s1muvu8a cds-link--container"><u>Glassnode</u></span></a>. "Between February 25 to 28, nearly $750 million of shorts were liquidated – each day successively creating a new year-to-date high in the amount of liquidated shorts. Meanwhile, we think we may be approaching the end of short covering based on the long-to-short ratio on futures, but it's not entirely done yet," Coinbase analysts added.</div>\r\n<div dir="auto"> </div>\r\n<div dir="auto">The Coinbase <a href="https://www.coinbase.com/en-gb/institutional/research-insights/research/weekly-market-commentary/weekly-2024-03-01">report</a> also noted that the recent positive movement in funding rates and open interest could lead to consequences if the unwinding of positions triggers a cascade of long liquidations. "However, we are still overall constructive in our outlook over the next several months as spot ETFs continue to be onboarded to wealth management firms and net inflows absorb liquid circulating supply at a faster rate than bitcoin miners produce," Coinbase analysts added.</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. 