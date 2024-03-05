<p><a href="https://sentix.world/?partner_id=bc6592182ff9007f">Sentix</a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is a personal crypto traders' assistant that uses AI power to analyze media and find insights across all news channels. It is the first and only AI tool to detect a direct correlation between media activity and price shifts in crypto assets.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Currently, the media is among the top three most influential factors impacting price movements. However, the myriad of information sources offering daily news stories can confuse even experienced traders.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Still, is it possible to sort the wheat from the chaff and see an accurate picture of what is happening?</span></p>\r\n<h2><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sentix: Cutting Through the Crypto News Noise</span></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The main task of the AI solution is to quickly process large amounts of information from media sources and identify media insights among the ocean of news noise. More importantly, Sentix levels out any manipulation of individual news sites.</span></p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p style="text-align: center;"><b><i>"Don't fall for news manipulation, but benefit from it!"</i></b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-280521 aligncenter" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/01-Features@2x-800x419.jpg" alt="" width="800" height="419" /></span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The tool analyzes the media space and can </span><a href="https://youtu.be/4xOfDcxPsXk?si=zuWyuJcFDLu-iTY-"><span style="font-weight: 400;">cluster</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> news topics. This significantly speeds up data acquisition and ensures high accuracy of such an important indicator as sentiment. This information can help traders make more informed decisions and take the media factor into account in their strategies.</span></p>\r\n<h2><span style="font-weight: 400;">Why Sentix Is a 2024 Game-Changer</span></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Besides news sites, the solution can analyze influential information channels such as social networks, podcasts, forums, etc. The artificial intelligence engine can extract essential facts, process them, and form them into numerical values.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">No bias factor means that the data you see on the free dashboard are unique insights you won't find elsewhere. Unlike a journalist or researcher, Sentix has no interest in supporting or hating a particular crypto asset.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Here are a few more reasons why this tool will come in handy in 2024 and beyond:</span></p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpAFcfoksU4&amp;ab_channel=SentiX"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Free educational guides</span></a></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Knows the top-hyped airdrops</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Offers graphical and numeric data </span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Analyzes crypto coins and KOLs</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Updates data every 15 minutes</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Processes 9K+ tweets and 250K news articles daily</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Has historical data since 2014</span></li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With Sentix, you will always be one step ahead and can complement your strategy with highly accurate media analysis on all coins of your interest.</span></p>\r\n<h2><span style="font-weight: 400;">TOP 9 Most Price-Moving Events Uncovered in 2023</span></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On the practical side, here is a case study. After analyzing the data for 2023, the tool found the nine most powerful events that directly impacted the price shift of crypto assets, including BTC, ETH, and so on.</span></p>\r\n<p><img class="size-medium wp-image-280523 aligncenter" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/02-Graph-Top9@2x-791x450.jpg" alt="" width="791" height="450" /></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">From high-profile legal developments involving key industry figures to regulatory actions and financial forecasts, these moments have captured traders' attention and profoundly impacted the market's direction.</span></p>\r\n<h2><span style="font-weight: 400;">Why Sentix Wins Traders’ Hearts</span></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For traders and crypto owners alike, Sentix offers a clear advantage:</span></p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>Free</b><span style="font-weight: 400;">. It is enough to run a </span><a href="https://sentix.world/?partner_id=bc6592182ff9007f"><span style="font-weight: 400;">1-minute sign-up</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to start analyzing the coins of your interest for free.</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>Stay Informed</b><span style="font-weight: 400;">: With Sentix, you're always on the market's pulse, equipped with the latest and most relevant information.</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>Save Time</b><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Sentix does the heavy lifting, allowing you to focus on making informed decisions rather than sifting through endless news feeds.</span></li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ultimately, Sentix is more than just a tool - it's a tireless assistant in your crypto, empowering you to make decisions with precision, insight, and foresight.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For free trial and more information, visit our </span><a href="https://sentix.world/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">website</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> | </span><a href="https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094247346962"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Facebook</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> | </span><a href="https://twitter.com/sentix_ai"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Twitter</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> | </span><a href="https://www.linkedin.com/company/99888704"><span style="font-weight: 400;">LinkedIn</span></a><br />\r\n<br />\r\n<em>This post is commissioned by Sentix and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. 