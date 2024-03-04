<div dir="auto">\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">The memecoin market cap has increased by over 17% in the past 24 hours, significantly outperforming the rest of the cryptocurrency market, which posted an uptick of over 4% during the same period.</p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">According to CoinGecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/meme-token" data-v-02bbd79b="">data</a>, the market cap of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278563/memecoins-underperforming-bitcoin-ether" data-v-02bbd79b="">memecoins</a> currently stands at $53.3 billion.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n<div dir="auto">A recent QCP Capital market report suggested that a "speculative buying frenzy" occurring in the Asia trading session on Monday could be driving price appreciation. "Altcoins, especially memecoins, are rallying hard as retail FOMO really kicks in now," the report said.</div>\r\n<div dir="auto"> </div>\r\n<div dir="auto">QCP Capital analysts pointed to an uptick in activity of leveraged buyers over the past 24 hours. However, they added that the recent buoyant market action could possibly dissipate if bitcoin breaks through its all-time high in dollar terms.</div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\r\n<h2>Crypto rally driven by 'retail impulse'</h2>\r\n</div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">Suggestions that retail participants may be driving the recent <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280152/dogwifhat-robinhood-europe">memecoin</a> uptick corresponds with a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278587/crypto-rally-retail-impulse-jpmorgan">JP Morgan note</a> from last week that pointed to increased market activity from this cohort.</p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">According to JPMorgan analysts, the recent surge in crypto prices appears to be fueled by individual traders making impulsive decisions rather than being driven by institutional investors or market fundamentals.</p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">"Similar to equities, we find that the retail impulse into crypto rebounded in February, thus likely responsible for this month's strong crypto market rally," JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note on Thursday.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\r\n<h2 data-coin-index-target="description">Memecoin market cap increases</h2>\r\n<div data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description">In the past 24 hours, major memecoins such as Dogecoin, Bonk, Pepe and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/245667/shiba-inu-memecoin-declines-as-shibarium-mainnet-goes-live" data-v-02bbd79b="">Shiba Inu</a> increased 14%, 28%, 31% and 19%, respectively. In comparison, major cryptocurrencies such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279521/ether-price-rise-ignites-altseason-speculation-amid-decline-in-eth-exchange-reserves">ether</a> increased by around 2.5% during the same period, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices" data-v-02bbd79b="">The Block's Prices Page</a>.</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description"> </div>\r\n<div data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description">There are now seven memecoins in the cryptocurrency top one hundred tokens by market capitalization. Dogecoin holds the 10th position, Shiba Inu is ranked 12th, Pepe occupies the 42nd spot, Bonk is situated at 51st, Dogwifhat secures the 69th position, Floki stands at 76th, and Apecoin is positioned at 83rd, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices">The Block's Prices Page</a>.</div>\r\n<div data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description"> </div>\r\n<div dir="auto">\r\n<div data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description">Bitcoin's dominance of the entire crypto market now stands at 50.2%, and ether's dominance is at 16.5%, according to Coingecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/">data</a>.</div>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>