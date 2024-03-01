<p>Dogwifhat has outperformed its memecoin peers after <a href="https://robinhood.com/eu/en/support/articles/about-robinhood-crypto/">listing</a> on Robinhood Europe. The Solana-based dog-themed token is up nearly 30% over the past 24 hours, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/272967/dogwifhat-wif-usd">The Block's price data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>For comparison, memecoin Pepe is up 17.7%, Bonk is up 5.4% and Dogecoin is down nearly 3% over the same timeframe.</p>\r\n<p>The overall memecoin market capitalization is up 8.3%, per CoinGecko, while the overall global cryptocurrency market cap is relatively flat, up 0.1%.</p>\r\n<p>The latest price movements come after a stellar week for memecoins, in general. Dogwifhat has increased by 237% over the past week, while Pepe and Bonk have surged by 174.7% and 98.8%, respectively. Leading memecoin Dogecoin has "lagged" with an increase of 47.7%.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_280156"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1793px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-280156 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Screenshot-2024-03-01-at-14.39.23.png" alt="WIF/USD price chart. Image: The Block/TradingView." width="1783" height="919" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">WIF/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/272967/dogwifhat-wif-usd">The Block/TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>To put memecoins' outperformance into perspective, crypto-market leaders bitcoin and ether have increased by 22.8% and 17.5% over the past seven days.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>