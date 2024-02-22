<p>The memecoin market cap has declined in the past 24 hours, underperforming the rest of the cryptocurrency market, which posted gains during the same period.</p>\r\n<p>According to CoinGecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/meme-token">data</a>, the market cap of memecoins currently stands at $22.6 billion — reflecting a decrease of 1.8%. Conversely, the global cryptocurrency market cap is now at $2.08 trillion after posting a 2.1% increase in the past 24 hours.</p>\r\n<div class="tw-mt-4" data-coin-index-target="description">"Memecoin underperformance likely stems from the current strength of core cryptocurrencies, such as ether, attracting investor attention and capital away from them. Their reliance on social media trends and limited fundamentals further compounds this effect," Nansen analysts told The Block.</div>\r\n<div data-coin-index-target="description"> </div>\r\n<div data-coin-index-target="description">In the past week, major memecoins such as Bonk, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247297/pepe-memecoin-drops-18-amid-large-on-chain-transfers-multisig-changes">Pepe</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/245667/shiba-inu-memecoin-declines-as-shibarium-mainnet-goes-live">Shiba Inu</a> fell 14%, 5% and 2%, respectively. In the same period, core cryptocurrencies — such as ether — increased by over 7%, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices">The Block's Prices Page</a>. Bitcoin's dominance of the entire crypto market now stands at 48.8%, and ether's dominance is at 17.3%, according to Coingecko data.</div>\r\n<h2 data-coin-index-target="description">Investors focusing on spot ETFs</h2>\r\n<p style="font-weight: 400;">Most investor interest is focused on bitcoin and ether due to institutional inflows via approved and potential <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278345/bitcoin-spot-etf-trading-volume-multiweek-high-bull-market">spot ETFs</a>, another analyst explains. "Bitcoin ETFs and the possible approval of ether ETFs are stimulating capital inflow mostly into these two coins," YouHodler Chief of Markets Ruslan Lienkha told The Block.</p>\r\n<p>Lienkha sees <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/245721/what-are-memecoins">memecoins</a> as currently being "highly illiquid and volatile." He added that a large part of the crypto market is still struggling with poor liquidity.</p>\r\n<p>"The recent bull run is structurally different from the crypto market hype in 2021. The market is segmented by smarter capital distribution, where memecoins are currently highly illiquid and volatile assets," Lienkha said.</p>\r\n<p>The structurally different nature of the current market can be observed through the lower share of participants coming from the retail sector compared to past bull runs on <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277855/bitcoin-price-should-be-well-supported-by-institutional-players-in-the-months-ahead-coinbase-report">Coinbase's</a> centralized exchange. Quarterly retail trading volume on Coinbase is significantly lower than the levels experienced during the late 2021 bull run — when bitcoin reached its all-time high of over $68,000.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_278572"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 1008px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-278572 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/coinbase-retail-quarterly.jpg" alt="coinbase quarterly retail trading volumes" width="998" height="481" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Coinbase retail trading volumes by quarter. Image: Coinbase.</span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>