What to expect at Paris Blockchain Week 2024

PARIS BLOCKCHAIN WEEK, the leading blockchain and Web3 event in Europe, celebrating its 5th edition from 9 - 11 April 2024 at the Carrousel du Louvre, Paris is just weeks away and is shaping up to be THE must attend blockchain event of the year.

Headline speakers include Richard Teng, CEO of global crypto exchange Binance, Jeremy Allaire, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Circle, the pioneer of the fastest growing fiat-currency backed stablecoin USDC and Tim Draper, Founder and Managing Partner at Draper Associates, DFJ and Draper Venture Network. They will be joining other esteemed executives like David Marcus of Lightspark, Ryan Selkis of Messari, Eric Anziani of Crypto.com, Denelle Dixon of Stellar Development Foundation, Brad Garlinghouse of Ripple, Manji Nabil of Worldpay, Yat Siu and Robby Yung of Animoca Brands, Yoni Assia of eToro, Silvio Micali of Algorand, Paolo Ardoino of Tether & Bitfinex and the list continues to grow.

To see the full speaker line-up visit

Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, shared: "Over the years, Paris has blossomed into a vibrant hub for blockchain, nurturing a fertile ground for the technology to thrive and innovations to flourish. Paris Blockchain Week stands as a testament to this reality, as it has evolved to become one of the most highly anticipated blockchain events. I am thrilled to be attending and speaking at the event’s 5th edition in April. Let's connect, share, and learn. Together, we can advance the future of our industry and propel it to new heights.”

Paris Blockchain Week 2024 presents an agenda with key topics of the blockchain and Web3 space, including open finance, artificial intelligence, regulations and CBDCs, corporate Web3, payments and more.

Emmanuel Fenet, CEO of Paris Blockchain Week, commented “Following the phenomenal success of our last edition, we are eagerly preparing for the 5th Paris Blockchain Week with unparalleled enthusiasm. From innovative Web3 teams to well-established blockchain and crypto industry players, our stages will act as a hub of innovation and inspiration. We invite everyone to join us from April 9-11 as we shape the future of the blockchain ecosystem together.”

HACKATHON

5 - 7 April

Paris Blockchain Week Hackathon is a weekend of immersive tech exploration, where participants will hack, build, and network in an arena sculpted for next-gen blockchain innovation.



Over the 48 hour period, the event will see over 250 hackers collaborating across a range of tracks. With a total cash prize of €4500 per winning track, the winning teams will also pitch their work on the mainstage of the Paris Blockchain Week and attend the three days of the summit.

For more details visit:

R.AI.SE

8 April

The R.AI.SE Summit, a reunion of 1,500 global leaders and Generative AI pioneers, will take place on April 8th, 2024, at the prestigious Westin Paris Vendôme, Paris, France. The landmark conference will bring together the corporate world and the top artificial intelligence builders to share first-hand insights on using Generative AI to address essential business and societal challenges.



"Excited to discuss Generative AI advancements at RAISE Summit, showcasing Mistral AI's innovations" comments Arthur Mensch, Co-Founder and CEO of Mistral AI.

The R.AI.SE Summit is held by Chain of Events, the company behind the biggest European event in Web3 and blockchain, Paris Blockchain Week. The full-day conference, with its exclusive agenda, will serve as a platform for leaders and innovators to converge, share insights, and lay the foundation for future developments in the world of AI.



The Summit aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the current Generative AI revolution, with a focus on 3 main themes: Corporate innovation & transformation, Generative AI builders and Responsible AI activation. In addition to the main Summit, R.AI.SE Dev Arena and R.AI.SE Startup Agora events will provide unique platforms for builders and investors of the AI ecosystem.

The Dev Arena is a first-of-its-kind AI hackathon, sponsored by Mistral AI and organised with our operating partner Sia Partners, that will assemble the crème de la crème of developers in the field to become the epicentre for companies seeking to shape the future of Generative AI. The hackathon will feature over 150 parti