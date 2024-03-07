<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Although Razzlekhan's raunchy rhymes never catapulted the aspiring rapper-turned-heister to fame, the story of the self-described "Crocodile of Wall Street" is headed for the silver screen with some star power. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hollywood heavyweights Chloë Grace Moretz, Lewis Pullman and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose are signing on to "Dutch &amp; Razzlekhan," a film based on the criminal exploits of Heather “Razzlekhan” Morgan and Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein, Deadline </span><a href="https://deadline.com/2024/03/dutch-and-razzlekhan-movie-chloe-grace-moretz-lewis-pullman-ariana-debose-1235849062/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported </span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">Thursday. The movie, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, will begin filming this summer under the direction of BAFTA nominee Jon S. Baird, according to the publication. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Morgan and Lichtenstein allegedly conspired to launder 119,754 bitcoin tokens — worth more than $8 billion as of publication time — following a hack on crypto exchange Bitfinex in 2016. They were arrested in February 2022 for money laundering and conspiring to defraud the U.S. Last July, the couple <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243050/razzlekhan-pleads-guilty">pleaded guilty to money laundering</a> charges. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>