<p>After Coinbase suffered its third technical issue in less than ten days amid heavy trading volumes across crypto, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan was largely supportive as many people took to X to voice their concern or displeasure.</p>
<p>"Coinbase crashed all the time in past bull markets, yet it still grew like crazy," Hougan <a href="https://twitter.com/Matt_Hougan/status/1766171682509934659">posted to X</a>. "That's actually a theme through internet history. Facebook crashed all the time; it still got to billions of users."</p>
<p>Hougan opining on Coinbase's ongoing technical issues comes on the heels of the U.S.-based exchange announcement Thursday that it was "experiencing high support volume and response times may be greater than 48 hours." That statement followed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280475/coinbase-glitch-shows-0-balances-again-amid-soaring-bitcoin-prices-and-trading-volume">Monday's pronouncement</a> that Coinbase's trading platform was experiencing problems amid heavy crypto trading, leading some customers' accounts to show $0 balances. Less than a week earlier, nearly the same issue <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279682/coinbase-restabilized-after-heavy-traffic-caused-0-balance-glitch">occurred</a> as bitcoin's price soared. </p>
<p>Coinbase did not immediately respond for comment when asked if it was still encountering technical issues, though a high volume of criticism appeared online suggesting such. Independently, The Block tested Coinbase's app and found it to be functioning. </p>
<p>"Once, no biggie. Twice, red flag. Third time, wtf. How is this [possible] for such a rich, tech-oriented company?" Bloomberg Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas asked Hougan on Friday via X.</p>
<p>Hougan said Coinbase's issues are likely impacting retail users and not the institutional clients that have selected Coinbase as custodian for their spot bitcoin ETFs.</p>
<p>"Institutional has been fine, and custody is a separate entity altogether and unaffected," he said. "Most ETFs trade through multiple OTC counterparties that tap into global liquidity, and there is plenty of liquidity in non-Coinbase platforms."</p>
<p>Bitwise's spot bitcoin ETF, trading under the ticker BITB, uses Coinbase as a custodian. The exchange-traded fund had about $1.8 billion in assets under management as of Friday, according to The Block data dashboard.</p>
<p>&nbsp;</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-assets/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF AUM" width="100%"></iframe></p>