Coin98 super wallet pre-installed on JamboPhone, fostering Web3 adoption across Asia

Coin98 Super Wallet is excited to announce its partnership with Jambo, the visionary creator of the JamboPhone and a leader in developing Web3 infrastructure for emerging markets. This partnership is dedicated to driving the adoption of Web3 technologies in developing areas, starting with Coin98’s home market in Asia. The key part of this initiative, Coin98 Super Wallet will be pre-installed on JamboPhone, the first “earn phone” for emerging markets, enabling instant and convenient access to Web3.



The partnership between Coin98 and Jambo is driven by a shared vision of making Web3 accessible to everyone, regardless of their geographical location or background. The JamboPhone, preloaded with the JamboApp and Jambo Ecosystem of partnered applications, is specifically designed for emerging markets and has opened doors to the digital economy that was previously out of reach for many. By pre-installing the Coin98 Super Wallet on every JamboPhone, more users across Asia will be able to engage seamlessly with cryptocurrencies and decentralized applications (dApps) at their fingertips.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our journey toward a more open and decentralized future. The partnership of the Coin98 Super Wallet’s extensive compatibility with over 90 blockchains and powerful features from the affordable and accessible JamboPhone priced at only $99 with global reach is the strategic move to empower individuals to participate in the global digital economy like never before.

"At Coin98, we believe that Web3 technologies have the potential to transform lives and foster financial inclusion on a global scale. By partnering with Jambo, we are driving the adoption of these technologies in underserved markets where access to traditional financial services may be limited," said Thanh Le, co-founder of Ninety Eight, the builder of Coin98 Super Wallet.

“The JamboPhone is not just a product, it’s a movement towards financial freedom for emerging markets." said James Zhang, Co-founder, Jambo. “We believe talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not”.

This collaboration goes beyond Coin98 and Jambo; it is about empowering individuals, fostering financial inclusion, and bridging the digital gap. By making Web3 accessible in underserved markets, we are unlocking new opportunities for economic growth, innovation, and participation in the global digital economy.

This is the very first step to embrace Web3 adoption; we invite you to stay tuned as we embark on this transformative journey together. Exciting developments and solutions lie ahead.



