<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Studio 369</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">, the game developer behind the blockchain-powered video game "MetalCore," announced it has raised $5 million in a new funding round. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Delphi Digital, Bitkraft Ventures and Sanctor Capital were among the investors who participated in the round, the company said. The game previously announced it <a href="https://venturebeat.com/games/studio-369-nets-15m-in-private-token-and-nft-sale-for-metalcore/">had raised</a> $15 million in a private token sale almost exactly two years ago.</span></p>
<p>"<span style="font-weight: 400;">Studio 369 will put the newly raised funds toward continued development and upcoming features, such as a never-seen-before dynamic mission system that leverages AI to generate unique assignments, objectives, and tasks," the company said in its statement. "</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">With integration in the Immutable zkEVM ecosystem, developers can deploy custom smart contracts and offer users a gas-free experience. Users will be able to upgrade and craft in-game items, make purchases, earn rewards, and more."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Delphi Digital and Bitkraft Ventures have also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/219216/framework-and-bitkraft-lead-6-million-seed-funding-into-gaming-studio-jungle">previously both backed</a> another web3 gaming company, the Brazilian firm Jungle.</span></p>

<div id="attachment_281828"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1786px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-281828" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Screenshot-2024-03-11-at-12.37.04 PM.png" alt="" width="1776" height="984" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Screenshot of "MetalCore" gameplay. Image: YouTube.</span></p></div>

<h2>Listed on Epic Games Store</h2>
<p>The company has branded "MetalCore" as a "<span style="font-weight: 400;">combined arms" PVP shooter video game. "Players can engage in massive player-versus-player encounters and face AI-enhanced enemies while fighting on foot and piloting a wide array of combat vehicles and giant mechs," the company said.</span></p>
<p>"MetalCore," currently in a closed beta, joins other blockchain-based shooter games in development such as "Shrapnel" and "Off the Grid" from Gunzilla Games. Epic Games Store has a PC version of "MetalCore" listed for early-access play on its online store.</p>
<p>Studio 369 has "MetalCore" slated for an open beta release by the end of the year.</p>