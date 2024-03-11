<p>Grayscale's market share of cumulative spot bitcoin ETF trading volume dropped to its lowest point last Friday as rival products offered by BlackRock and Fidelity added to their assets under management. </p>\r\n<p>With about $30 billion already under management when its spot bitcoin ETF started trading in January, Grayscale's fund had dominated total daily trading volume. That dominance, however, showed signs of weakening when Grayscale's ETF closed out Friday, capturing less than 20% of the total trading volume for the first time since the new products launched.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, BlackRock and Fidelity's ETFs combined for 69% of the total trading volume seen on Friday, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf">Data Dashboard</a>. When spot bitcoin ETFs <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276899/bitcoin-spot-etf-200000-btc">started trading</a> in January, Grayscale's product — a conversion of its flagship GBTC fund — consistently absorbed roughly half of all trading activity, the dashboard also said.</p>\r\n<p>BlackRock's spot bitcoin ETF made up nearly 47% of all trading volume on Friday. Simultaneously, BlackRock and Fidelity's products combined held almost 80% of the cumulative assets under management for all spot bitcoin ETFs, excluding Grayscale, also according to The Block <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-aum-ex-gbtc-daily">Data Dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-market-share/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volume Market Share" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Grayscale's AUM rebounds, but market share slips</h2>\r\n<p>Early on, much of Grayscale's trading came from outflows, with the fund shedding several billion dollars at one point. The firm's fund has since rebounded in terms of total assets under management, likely due in part to bitcoin's rising price, while BlackRock and Fidelity's products have been consistently swelling in size as they register <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281618/blackrock-ibit-spot-bitcoin-etf-10-billion-usd">robust levels</a> of capital inflows.</p>\r\n<p>"The assets of the ETFs excluding [Grayscale] are now over $28 billion," BitMEX Research <a href="https://twitter.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1766359858893262958?s=20">posted to X</a> over the weekend. "This is now larger than GBTC's assets for the first time."</p>\r\n<p>Grayscale did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-aum-ex-gbtc-daily/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF AUM ex-GBTC (Daily)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Grayscale's spot bitcoin ETF charges a higher management or sponsor fee than BlackRock and Fidelity. The firm's fee is 1.5%, while BlackRock's is 0.12% on assets under $5 billion and 0.25% afterward. Fidelity will not charge any fees until August. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>