<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hop DAO executed an on-chain vote on Monday to sell 25% of its Arbitrum holdings, or more than 200,000 ARB, to cover its operational expenses.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">An off-chain version of the proposal shows that the DAO will be unloading 209,251 ARB—worth nearly $440,000 as of the time of writing—to buy USD Coin (USDC). The community will use those stablecoins to compensate Hop DAO's moderators and finance the protocol's development and research initiatives. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The timeline for the ARB sell-off remains unclear. A Hop DAO representative did not immediately respond to The Block's request for comment. As of the time of writing, ARB is trading at $2.08</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">, nearly unchanged in the past 24 hours, according to The Block's price data.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The proposal passed with roughly 85% of votes (3.02 million) in support of the measure. Seven delegates favored the sale, while one abstained, according to <a href="https://www.tally.xyz/gov/hop/proposal/111737923756748300705603857254159695288256292303121317158883026653434433048797?chart=list">Tally</a>, a front-end platform for on-chain votes. The vote concluded at 4:38 UTC, as shown by the blockchain <a href="https://etherscan.io/block/19409518">data</a>.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The proposal's execution has triggered the transfer of ARB from Hop's treasury to its community multisig wallet, as per </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Snapshot</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The DAO will sell the digital tokens in tranches. </span></p>