<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The developers at Gnosis Chain deployed a version of the Dencun upgrade on the network, activating type 3 blob transactions on the sidechain to help further scale dapps.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Content-based platform Blob.Fm was the first Gnosis Chain dapp to make use of blobs on the network, demonstrating their use case.</span></p>
<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/193375/gnosis-chain-activates-its-own-version-of-the-merge-transitions-to-proof-of-stake-network" data-v-f87c67ca="">Gnosis Chain</a>, formerly known as xDai Chain, operates as a sidechain alongside Ethereum and is overseen by GnosisDAO. It has a total value locked of over $320 million, hosting dapps like Balancer, Spark, Aave, Aura and others.</p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Dencun is activated. Now you can use blobs to scale Gnosis or post funny pictures using blob.fm," <a href="https://twitter.com/StefanDGeorge/status/1767267326196428844">said</a> Stefan George, co-founder of Gnosis Chain.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">These blob transactions, also called EIP-4844 (or protodanksharding), are planned to go live on the Ethereum mainnet with the Dencun upgrade activated at epoch 269568, tomorrow at 13:55 UTC.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Blobs will be an additive feature on the network, increasing data availability without impacting the existing Ethereum infrastructure, resulting in cheaper transactions across Layer 2 rollups. The end result is that the upgrade would help </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">make decentralized applications more cost-efficient and accessible for users on Layer 2s. </span></p>