<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mining revenue for bitcoin has hit its all-time high over the weekend as the value of the world's largest cryptocurrency continued to rise.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/bitcoin-miner-revenue-daily"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, the seven-day moving average of miner earnings hit $68.28 million on March 9, surpassing the previous all-time high of $67.15 million in May 2021. The revenue rose further to $68.35 million on Sunday.</span></p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/bitcoin-miner-revenue-daily/embed" title="Bitcoin Miner Revenue (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin set its record price of $72,711 on Monday. It has since traced back to trade around $72,000, but it still marked a 5% growth in the last 24 hours leading up to Tuesday afternoon in Asia, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's Price Page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> data showed. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The bitcoin price rose by over 230% from its value one year ago, on the back of spot bitcoin ETF approvals in the U.S. earlier this year. Last week, the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281498/bitcoin-transaction-volume-skyrockets-as-the-halving-approaches-and-miners-cash-in"><span style="font-weight: 400;">transaction volume</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on the bitcoin network also reached its 18-month high. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Miners have been scurrying to profit from the latest bull run, with 13 major bitcoin mining companies ordering over $1 billion worth of mining rigs since last February, according to a Bloomberg </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-03-09/bitcoin-miners-are-devouring-energy-at-a-record-pace-during-the-crypto-runup"><span style="font-weight: 400;">report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> citing </span><a href="https://theminermag.com/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from TheMinerMag. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, bitcoin is awaiting its next halving event in April, which is expected to cut miner rewards from 6.25 bitcoin per block to 3.125, essentially reducing its supply growth.</span></p>