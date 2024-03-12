<p>Cat-themed memecoins have demonstrated a significant uptrend in the past week. According to this week's Bitfinex Alpha <a href="https://blog.bitfinex.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Bitfinex-Alpha-95.pdf">report</a>, the cat-themed sector has collectively witnessed a gain of over 64% in the past seven days.</p>\r\n<p>"Cat-themed memecoins have reached a cumulative market capitalization of over $750 million. Although this figure is relatively modest compared to the market caps of dog-themed coins, it demonstrates, if nothing else, the huge shift taking place in favor of crypto meme/animal coins," Bitfinex analysts said.</p>\r\n<h2>The top three cat-themed coins</h2>\r\n<p>The top three coins by market capitalization in the <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/cat-themed-coins">Coingecko Cat-themed category</a> account for around 80% of the total index market capitalization. "This underscores a significant concentration within this niche sector," Bitfinex analysts added.</p>\r\n<p>Of the top three cat-inspired <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281063/misspelled-celebrity-memecoins-on-solana-surge-in-price-such-as-jeo-boden-danold-tromp-and-olen-mosk">memecoins</a>, Wen and Popcat have made substantial rallies in the past week, posting gains of 26% and 163% respectively. Toshi, ranked third by market cap, has experienced a pullback in the past week but still managed to gain over 24% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.</p>\r\n<p>The market cap of cat-themed memecoins now stands at $788 million, increasing by over 3% in the past 24 hours. In comparison, the combined cryptocurrency market cap has gained only 0.8% in the same period, to a total value of $2.84 trillion, according to CoinGecko data.</p>\r\n<h2>AI-related crypto tokens rally</h2>\r\n<p>AI-themed tokens have also experienced significant gains in the past 24 hours. The AI-themed crypto market cap now stands at $22 billion, an increase of 37% in the last 24 hours. </p>\r\n<p>Major tokens associated with the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/245414/ai-tokens-may-risk-double-scrutiny-after-gary-gensler-takes-aim-at-artificial-intelligence">AI-related crypto sector</a> have posted substantial gains. RNDR, the native token of Render, a platform that helps artists access computing power for rendering generative AI artwork, has gained over 54% in the past week and is now trading at $11.18.</p>\r\n<p>Joining the recent rally of AI-related tokens is GRT, the native token of The Graph protocol. Its price has gained 41% in the past week to now trade at $0.42. GRT's price has increased by 152% in the past month.</p>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin trades flat over the past day</h2>\r\n<p>Bitcoin's price increased by a muted 0.66% in the past 24 hours and was changing hands for $72,086 at 6:27 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block's Price Page</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30">GM 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, has increased by 0.26% to 156.54 in the past 24 hours.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin dominance is at 49.9% and Ethereum dominance is at 17%, according to CoinGecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/">data</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_281941"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 725px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-281941" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/bitcoin-price-tuesday.png" alt="" width="715" height="520" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of bitcoin has increased by 0.5% in the past 24 hours. Image: The Block.</span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>