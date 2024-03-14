zkLink Nova Launches Aggregation Parade with $ZKL Incentives

The campaign aims to encourage participants to migrate to the Layer 3 Nova mainnet by offering unparalleled reward-bearing opportunities for various crypto tokens such as ETH, L2 Natives, Stables, LSTs & LRTs. The campaign, which began on March 14, 2024, will run until April 14, 2024, providing a month-long window for users to capitalize on these offerings.

The Aggregation Parade features the exclusive Nova Lynks NFT collection, specially created to celebrate the launch of zkLink’s Layer 3, Nova. These unique NFTs play a central role in the campaign, offering holders of the NFTs a share of a prize pool of 10,000,000 $ZKL tokens. Additionally, the campaign promises to offer seven other different chances to earn rewards, making it one of the most ambitious rewards campaigns in the cryptocurrency domain.

During the first season of the campaign, users who participate in the campaign will be rewarded with Nova Points, which can be converted into zkLink merchandise and ZKL tokens at a later date.

Nova Points can be earned from 3 different sources;

Bridging: Users are required to bridge through the canonical bridge to participate in the campaign. Deposits into the Nova network will instantly receive a 10x bonus boost on the value of their tokens.

Staking: Users will be able to receive staked rewards on multiple token classes including stablecoins, native L2 tokens, and derivatives such as Liquid staked tokens (LST) and Liquid restaking tokens (LRT).

NFT Referral Program: For every three referrals made by the user, users will receive a tradeable NFT for users to upgrade their Nova Soulbound Token into Nova Lynks. Only Nova Lynks holders will be qualified for their share of the 10,000,000 $ZKL prize pool. Referrers will also be able to gain an additional 10% of the total Nova points earned by their referrals throughout the Aggregation Parade.

Withdrawals

During the early phase of the Nova Campaign, withdrawals on the canonical bridge are temporarily restricted for a Maximum of 30 days. Users wishing to withdraw their funds can do so through zkLink’s Nova 3rd party bridge partners.

Minimal Entry

There will be a participation minimum amount of 0.1 ETH (or Equivalent) for the first seven days. The minimum amount will be adjusted to 0.25 ETH (or Equivalent) after the seventh day of the campaign.

For more information on the Aggregation Parade and full list of partners, visit the official Aggregation Parade website.

–

About zkLink Nova

zkLink Nova is the pioneering Aggregated Layer 3 Rollup zkEVM network that brings unprecedented liquidity and asset aggregation to Ethereum and its Layer 2 Rollups. Built with ZK Stack and zkLink Nexus, it leverages ZK Proofs to enhance scalability and security. Developers enjoy an open platform for deploying Solidity smart contracts and instantly tapping into integrated networks like Arbitrum and zkSync. Nova simplifies DeFi by presenting a unified ecosystem for users and DApps, promoting a seamless blockchain experience.

zkLink is funded by notable backers including Coinbase Ventures, Solana Ventures, SIG DTI, Huobi Ventures, Efficient Frontier, and others.

For more information on zkLink, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord

This post is commissioned by zkLink and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.