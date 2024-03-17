<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The floor price of NodeMonkes, Bitcoin’s premiere non-fungible token (NFT) collection, surged by over 50% in the past 24 hours, surpassing </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277905/bored-apes-creator-yuga-labs-acquires-proof-takes-over-moonbirds-nft-brand"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bored Ape Yacht Club</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in market capitalization on Monday morning in Asia, according to CoinGecko </span><a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/nft"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As of 11:00 a.m. Hong Kong time, the floor price of NodeMonkes had jumped by 53.3% to 0.83 BTC ($55,890) over the past 24 hours, with its market cap expanding to around $558.9 million. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This made NodeMonkes the second-largest NFT collection in terms of market cap, CoinGecko data showed. CryptoPunks’ market cap amounted to $1.76 billion, with BAYC’s standing at $490.9 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">NodeMonkes’ sales rose by 140.8% in the past 24 hours to reach a sales volume of $5.1 million, according to </span><a href="https://www.cryptoslam.io/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from CryptoSlam. Runestone, another bitcoin NFT collection, saw a 40.7% surge in floor price, with its market cap reaching $306.5 million, becoming the sixth-largest NFT collection in market cap.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Just as token traders pivoted from ETH to SOL memecoins, NFT traders have been pouring into Bitcoin NFTs,” Nick Ruck, chief operating officer of ContentFi Labs, told The Block. “Runestone and NodeMonkes have seen a surge in buyers and enthusiasts with the latter having managed to flip BAYC which has seen a major selloff in recent weeks.”</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>‘Exhausted’ Ethereum-based NFT market</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ruck added that the move might also be </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282194/nft-market-downtrend-sees-lower-floor-prices-for-leading-collections-like-bayc-and-pudgy-penguins"><span style="font-weight: 400;">partially fueled</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> by rising gas costs and an “exhausted NFT market” on Ethereum as “even PudgyPenguins declined to less than 10 ETH from a recent all-time high of 20 ETH.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The monthly trading volume on Ethereum-based NFT marketplaces fell to $786.5 million in February from January’s $867.8 million, according to The Block’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/marketplaces/nft-marketplace-monthly-volume"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data dashboard</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The trading volume for March so far amounted to $503.1 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/marketplaces/nft-marketplace-monthly-volume/embed" title="Ethereum NFT Marketplace Monthly Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>