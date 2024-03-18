<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">OKX is phasing out tether (USDT) trading pairs in the European Economic Area (EEA) as the European Union (EU) prepares to adopt a comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, The Block has confirmed. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The world's fourth largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume is ceasing support for USD-T trading pairs, according to an email a European trader received. The delisting comes several months before the EU's scheduled implementation of MiCA, which becomes fully effective on Dec. 30, 2024. The regulation would restrict the use of certain stablecoins in the region. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A customer support representative confirmed on Monday that tether became unavailable to traders in the EEA beginning March 14. <a href="https://www.okx.com/help/what-are-the-cryptoassets-that-are-listed-on-okx-in-the-european-economic">OKX's website</a>, however, showed that USDT pairs were still available in the EEA as of March 15. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The email from OKX, which The Block reviewed, did not explicitly attribute the delisting to MiCA, but it stated the following: </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Please note that not all tokens are available in all markets due to regulatory requirements."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">An OKX representative did not immediately reply to The Block's request for comment via email. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>