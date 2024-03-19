Introducing GMCI Indices: Track the crypto market with confidence.
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
Live
BTCUSD
$63,545.28 -5.96%
ETHUSD
$3,257.29 -7.41%
LTCUSD
$79.46 -6.07%
SOLUSD
$175.15 -20.80%