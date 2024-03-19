<p>Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev was accused of laundering $1.2 billion of illegal funds through the platform, according to an indictment in the Netherlands obtained by <a href="https://www.dlnews.com/articles/people-culture/alexey-pertsev-accused-of-laundering-1bn-at-tornado-cash/?utm_source=telegram&amp;utm_medium=organic_social&amp;utm_campaign=">DL News</a>. </p>\r\n<p>The indictment alleges that Pertsev was involved in money laundering on Tornado Cash and cited 36 transactions on the platform that it alleges were illegal. One such transaction was of 175 ETH purportedly derived from the Ronin Bridge hack, in which the blockchain popularized by the web3 game Axie Infinity lost <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/139761/axie-infinitys-ethereum-sidechain-ronin-hit-by-600-million-exploit">173,600 ETH</a> among other assets in an exploit worth a total of $590 million in March 2022. </p>\r\n<p>Pertsev awaits trial in the Netherlands on March 26 for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/163206/suspected-tornado-cash-developer-arrested-in-amsterdam">charges</a> related to money laundering and other financial crimes.</p>\r\n<p>Pertsev was initially <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/163297/arrested-tornado-cash-developer-is-alexey-pertsev-his-wife-confirms">arrested</a> in August 2022. At the time, authorities in the Netherlands said that at least $1 billion of criminally derived cryptocurrencies passed through Tornado Cash, whose team members profited from the transactions, The Block previously reported. Tornado Cash is a crypto mixer that facilitates private on-chain transactions by taking numerous transactions, pooling funds together and then doling out the money to hide their origin. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>