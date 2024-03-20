<p>Ethereum Layer 2 transaction fees have dropped massively since the introduction of blobs and some Ethereum community members want to see further gains on the mainnet itself.</p>\r\n<p>Ethereum angel investor Eric Conner and Mariano Conti, former head of smart contracts at MakerDAO, are pushing for an increase in the gas limit on Ethereum. They say it could reduce transaction fees by 15-33%.</p>\r\n<p>"<span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">We are calling on solo stakers, client teams, pools and community members to help," Conner <a href="https://twitter.com/econoar/status/1770136717401419859">posted on X</a>. "If you are a staker, it's as simple as setting flags in your execution and consensus clients."</span></p>\r\n<p>Conner posted a link to a website called "Pump The Gas," which is advocating for an increase in the Ethereum gas limit from 30 million to 40 million. The website contains information on how solo stakers can increase the gas limit today.</p>\r\n<p>"After discussion with multiple community stakeholders, this feels like a reasonable amount to raise the limit without putting the network at risk," the website says. "Raising the gas block limit 33% gives Layer 1 Ethereum the ability to process 33% more transaction load in a day. This has the potential to lower gas fees on L1."</p>\r\n<p>Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271847/vitalik-buterin-ethereum-gas-limit-increase">suggested</a> this level of increase in an Ask-Me-Anything session on Reddit in January. At the time, <span data-v-f87c67ca="">Jesse Pollak, Coinbase protocols lead, also <a href="https://twitter.com/jessepollak/status/1745165850926051654" data-v-f87c67ca="">expressed</a> strong support for the change</span>.</p>\r\n<p>However, the proposal has been met with some skepticism. "<span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">This will not reduce tx fees nor really staker revenue (priority fees stay low)," <a href="https://twitter.com/lemiscate/status/1770145393046597894">said</a> Marc Zeller, founder of the Aave Chan Initiative, on X. "Will just add bloat and maybe more burned ETH." That said, he said he would support the idea.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>