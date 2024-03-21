<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The United Nations Security Council said Thursday that North Korea got around 50% of its foreign currency gains from cyberattacks, including those on cryptocurrency companies, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported Friday, citing a UN report.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The UN Security Council’s report, which assessed 58 suspected cyberattacks on crypto-related firms from 2017 to 2023, stated that North Korean hacks caused losses equivalent to $3 billion, according to </span><a href="https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20240321001100315#:~:text=%22The%20malicious%20cyberactivities%20of%20the,from%20%22one%20member%20state.%22"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Yonhap</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The siphoned funds were then used by North Korea to fund around 40% of the costs of developing weapons of mass destruction, the report said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While the UN report does not hold authority on its own, the global security body may follow up with additional sanctions on North Korea, Japan’s Nikkei </span><a href="https://www.nikkei.com/article/DGXZQOGN204N60Q4A320C2000000/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Friday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The latest UN report aligns with U.S. estimates from last year. One senior official from the Biden administration </span><a href="https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/N-Korea-at-crossroads/North-Korea-gets-half-its-foreign-currency-from-cyber-theft-U.S.-official"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> stated last June that about half of North Korea’s foreign currency income was derived from cyberattacks.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The UN did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for further information.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">North Korea-backed </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/249805/fbi-says-north-korea-linked-lazarus-group-was-responsible-for-41-million-theft-on-stake"><span style="font-weight: 400;">hacker groups</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, such as Lazarus and Kimsuky, were pegged as the actors behind some of the largest exploits in crypto, including the hacks on Harmony, Stake.com, and Coincheck. These groups often utilize </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277511/lazarus-switched-to-yomix-after-sanctions-against-sinbad"><span style="font-weight: 400;">cryptocurrency mixers</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to obfuscate the origins of funds.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>