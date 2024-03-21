<p>Zero-knowledge proofs startup Succinct Labs announced it has raised $55 million in a seed and Series A financing round led by Paradigm.</p>\r\n<p>Other investors participating in the round include Robot Ventures, Bankless Ventures, Geometry, ZK Validator, as well as Polygon co-founders Sandeep Nailwal and Daniel Lubarov, and EigenLayer founder Sreeram Kannan, according to a statement.</p>\r\n<p>A zero-knowledge proof allows one entity to prove something is true without revealing details about what they know.</p>\r\n<p>"ZK proofs are one of the most critical technologies to blockchain scaling, interoperability and privacy, but are too complex for most developers today," the statement also said. "Succinct’s mission is to lower this barrier with our zkVM, SP1, and our decentralized prover network."</p>\r\n<p>Succinct Labs's successful raise follows last month's uptick in venture funding across blockchain companies. In February, there was a "slight surge in venture funding within the blockchain sector, with approximately $852 million invested across 177 funding deals," according to The Block Research.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_284005"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1294px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-284005" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Screenshot-2024-03-21-at-1.38.00 PM.png" alt="" width="1284" height="547" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Venture funding. Image: The Block Research.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><a href="https://blog.succinct.xyz/introducing-sp1/"><u>SP1</u></a> is the first 100% open-source zkVM performant enough to rival custom ZK circuits. With SP1, developers can use ZK with normal programming languages, reuse existing crates and libraries, and iterate quickly with auditable and maintainable code," Succinct Labs said in its statement. "Today, teams like Celestia, Wormhole, Lido, Avail, Near, and Gnosis are using Succinct’s infrastructure to build ZK-enabled applications." </p>\r\n<p>Succinct Labs is based in San Francisco and led by co-founder and CEO Uma Roy, according to LinkedIn.</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>