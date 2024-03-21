<p>An idle Telegram game called Super Sushi Samurai saw its liquidity provider wallets drained for $4.6 million due to a bug that let users double their own funds.</p>\r\n<p>"<span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">We have been exploited, it's mint related. We are still looking into the code. Tokens were minted and sold into the LP," said the project's <a href="https://twitter.com/SSS_HQ/status/1770836683426062397">official X account</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p>A Yuga Labs smart contract developer known as Coffee noted that the token contract <a href="https://twitter.com/coffeexcoin/status/1770834359601217886">had a bug</a>. If a user transferred the entire balance of their wallet to themselves, it would double their funds.</p>\r\n<p>It seems the attacker did exactly this and then used the funds to drain the liquidity on decentralized exchanges. The attacker sold the newly minted tokens for 1,310 wrapped ether, worth $4.6 million at current prices.</p>\r\n<p>However, the funds may not entirely be lost. The person who drained the funds <a href="https://twitter.com/pcaversaccio/status/1770840376636481833">sent a message</a> saying that it was a whitehat rescue hack. They provided details for contacting them and said that users should get reimbursed. The project said it had <a href="https://twitter.com/SSS_HQ/status/1770846767497564301">reached out</a> to the exploiter.</p>\r\n<p>The game is played through Telegram and runs on the Blast network. Rewards are generated from a combination of a trading tax, an onchain transaction fee rebate from Blast and through yield generated from ether in the LP pool.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>