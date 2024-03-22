<p>Google now shows balances of wallets associated with Ethereum Name Service domains in search results.</p>\r\n<p>The Ethereum Name Service offers human-readable domains, like example.eth, which can be linked to Ethereum wallets, simplifying the process for crypto holders to send money to other wallets.</p>\r\n<p>In May 2023, Google introduced native support for Ethereum wallet balances. Initially, users could search for a specific public address and view the wallet balance directly in the search results. This functionality has now been expanded to ENS domains, as <a href="https://twitter.com/BrantlyMillegan/status/1770957528983052375">noticed</a> by former ENS core team member Brantly Millegan.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_284094"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1734px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-284094 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Screenshot-2024-03-22-at-09.52.47.png" alt="" width="1724" height="1052" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Google now shows balances for addresses associated with Ethereum Name Service domains. Image: Google.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>This means that anyone can search an ENS domain in search results, and Google provides the wallet balance of the blockchain address associated with the domain, as well as the address itself. The data is sourced from Etherscan, and the balance is shown as of the last external transaction.</p>\r\n<p>However, it appears that this service is not universally available. Some users on X noticed that it would not appear in search results. Millegan <a href="https://twitter.com/BrantlyMillegan/status/1770958426702581761">noted</a> that the feature worked more consistently when using private browsing mode or when logged out of Google services.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>