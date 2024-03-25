<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs has seen a resurgence in interest in cryptocurrency-related products from its hedge fund clients, its Asia Pacific executive said in an interview with Bloomberg.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Many of our largest clients are active or exploring getting active in the space,” Max Minton, Asia Pacific head of digital assets of Goldman Sachs, </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-03-24/goldman-s-hedge-fund-clients-get-more-active-in-crypto-options"><span style="font-weight: 400;">told</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Bloomberg, adding that the recent U.S. approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has triggered such investment interest.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Minton continued that much of the clients’ attention still lies with bitcoin-related products, but this might change if spot ether ETFs get approved in the U.S.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has also been </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283367/goldman-sachs-has-been-eyeing-crypto-bankruptcy-claims"><span style="font-weight: 400;">looking at investing in crypto bankruptcy claims</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, Mathew McDermott, its global head of digital assets, said at the Digital Asset Summit in London last week.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">McDermott added that Goldman Sachs launched its crypto desk in 2021 and that while last year was tough, this year has been a sea change in terms of supply, volumes and price action. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Over the past week, the ten spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284320/bitcoin-etfs-see-full-week-of-net-outflows-record-low-inflows-for-blackrock-fidelity"><span style="font-weight: 400;">saw total outflows of $888 million</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, led by a day of record-breaking outflows from Grayscale's GBTC on March 18, BitMEX Research </span><a href="https://twitter.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1771465855680823612/photo/1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed. The cumulative volume of the spot bitcoin ETFs rose about $22 billion over the past week to reach a total of $164 billion as of March 22, according to The Block's </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data dashboard</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>