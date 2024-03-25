<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Monday sanctioned 13 entities and two individuals for facilitating potential sanctions evasion on behalf of Russian nationals by building cryptocurrency-related services.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The OFAC pointed out in a </span><a href="https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy2204"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that many of the individuals and entities sanctioned on Monday facilitated transactions or offered services to help other designated entities evade sanctions.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Russia is increasingly turning to alternative payment mechanisms to circumvent U.S. sanctions and continue to fund its war against Ukraine,” said Brian E. Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, in the statement. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Nelson added that the Treasury will continue to “expose and disrupt the companies that seek to help sanctioned Russian financial institutions reconnect to the global financial system.”</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Growing efforts</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a </span><a href="https://www.chainalysis.com/blog/ofac-sanctions-russia-blockchain-companies-netex24-bitpapa/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">blog post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis outlined the details of how some of the crypto firms helped with sanctions evasion. “Most of the sanctioned entities and individuals are based in Russia and all of them are linked to Russia through the services they provided.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Two firms — Netex24 and Bitpapa — particularly stood out among all the newly sanctioned entities, according to Chainalysis. OFAC noted that Netex24 and Bitpapa have a history of transacting with OFAC-sanctioned banks, crypto exchanges and darknet markets by using crypto. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Netex24 supports off-ramping to sanctioned Russian banks Tinkoff and Sberbank, as well as other similar organizations, Chainalysis said. Bitpapa operates a peer-to-peer crypto exchange and offers services to Russian nationals, according to the OFAC.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Chainalysis continued, citing on-chain data, to report that over the past two years, Netex24 and Bitpapa have “facilitated significant sending of funds to sanctioned entities.” The research firm pointed out that darknet markets constituted a significant portion of the transaction history in terms of outflows from the two to illicit and risky services. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Value sent by Netex24 and Bitpapa to sanctioned entities and darknet markets has steadily increased since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, whereas value sent to exchanges without [know-your-cutomer] guidelines and other illicit services has remained relatively flat,” Chainalysis said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Chainalysis explained that it appears the OFAC is increasingly focusing on combating sanctions evasion through crypto businesses that facilitate on- and off-ramp activities for sanctioned Russian banks.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>