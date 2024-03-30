<p>Activity on the Coinbase-incubated layer two blockchain Base remains hot as March nears its close, with daily transactions and trading volumes surging to record highs.</p>\r\n<p>2.27 million transactions took place on Base on March 29 — an all-time high — according to <a href="https://dune.com/watermeloncrypto/base">data</a> from a Dune Analytics dashboard created by user @watermeloncrypto.</p>\r\n<p>The surge in daily activity comes after weekly transactions on Base set an all-time high with a count of approximately 9.59 million on March 18. The previous weekly record was roughly 9.3 million in September of last year.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/optimistic-rollups/transaction-count-daily-7dma/embed" title="Transaction Count on Optimistic Rollups (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, Base's weekly network revenue also set an all-time high on March 18, according to the data.</p>\r\n<p>Decentralized exchanges on Base also set record-high volumes yesterday with a total 24-hour volume of $657.19 million, according to <a href="https://defillama.com/dexs/chains/base">data</a> from Defi Llama.</p>\r\n<p>March itself obliterated previous months of DEX activity on Base. According to the data, $6.67 billion has been traded on Base DEXs this month — significantly higher than last month's $1.26 billion.</p>\r\n<p>As The Block reported earlier this week, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284966/coinbase-usdc-balances-base-tvl-1b-usd">Base's total value locked topped $1 billion</a> around the same time Coinbase shared its plans to store more corporate and customer USDC balances on the L2.</p>\r\n<h2>Sartoshi airdrops mfercoin to NFT holders</h2>\r\n<p>Contributing to activity on Base at the moment is the <a href="https://twitter.com/sartoshi_rip/status/1773752521263395042?s=20">launch</a> of mfercoin by Sartoshi, the founder of cc0 nonfungible token collection mfers. The mfercoin token was airdropped to mfer NFT holders late last night.</p>\r\n<p>The mfercoin price is currently $0.23 with a self-reported market capitalization of approximately $232 million, according to CoinMarketCap.</p>\r\n<p>Sales of mfer NFTs increased by more than 6000% over the past 24 hours, according to <a href="https://www.cryptoslam.io/mfer">data</a> from CryptoSlam — driving its floor price up significantly to 0.719 ETH on OpenSea.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>